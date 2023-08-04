US and UN should impose more sanctions on Sudanese leaders for alleged atrocities, rights group says

CAIRO (AP) — A leading human rights group has called on the United States and the United Nations to impose more sanctions on the Sudanese leaders responsible for the ongoing atrocities in Darfur. Human Rights Watch said Friday that Washington should impose targeted sanctions. The United States is to take over the presidency of the U.N. Security Council later this month. The New York-based watchdog said at least seven villages and towns have been nearly destroyed in West Darfur province. Sudan plunged into chaos in April when monthslong tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into open fighting.

