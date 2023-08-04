Vermont’s flood-wracked capital city ponders a rebuild with one eye on climate change

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A beloved bookstore in Vermont’s small capital city moved across the street to a new spot farther from the Winooski River after an ice jam sent river water into the store in 1992. But the move to higher ground wasn’t enough to save it from the latest flooding from torrential rains in July seen by some as the state’s worst natural disaster since a 1927 flood that killed dozens of people and caused widespread destruction. Now the mostly gutted shops and restaurants in downtown Montpelier are considering where and how to rebuild in an era when extreme weather is occurring more often. Vermont’s flooding was just one of several major flood events around the globe this summer that scientists have said are becoming more likely due to climate change.

