Wisconsin judge orders the release of records sought from fake Trump elector

A Wisconsin judge has ordered the state elections commission to release all records it has related to one of its Republican members and his role as one of 10 people who posed as fake electors in 2020 for former President Donald Trump. The lawsuit sought records held by the commission related to Robert Spindell and comments he made about his role as a fake elector. Spindell is one of three Republican state elections commission members. Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost on Friday gave the elections commission until Sept. 8 to turn over all applicable records.

