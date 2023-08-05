4th body is found in New Jersey house that exploded; 2 injured children were rescued by civilians

BUENA, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a fourth victim has been found following an explosion and fire that destroyed a New Jersey house and seriously injured two children. The fourth body was found Friday afternoon at the home in Buena. That’s about 40 miles southeast of Philadelphia. The cause is being investigated. Authorities have said those likely in the house included two men and two young children. A 1-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were pulled from the fire by civilians. The infant is in critical condition and the teen is stable. Authorities have not released the victims’ names or said whether they are related.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.