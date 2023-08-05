Pennsylvania man bitten on the head by bear during attack in his garage

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man says he’s paying a lot more attention to his surroundings after a surprise attack by a bear in the garage of his home. John Swartz said a bear had wandered into his garage a minute before he walked in to turn off a hose, and he was thrown against shelving units and was bitten on the head. He stumbled back toward the house, and while waiting for the ambulance saw the 250-pound, tall, thin animal ambling by their RV. Doctors confirmed that his head injuries were superficial bite marks. The Pennsylvania Game Commission set up a trap to try to catch the animal.

