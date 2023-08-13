A car careens into a campground on the Welsh coast and injures 9 people

LONDON (AP) — Police in Wales say nine people were injured when a car careened into a coastal campground. Dyfed-Powys Police said the crash late Saturday night seriously injured two people. Clare Harris, who owns the Newgale Campsite with her husband, says the car was speeding and lost control and rolled into an area where people had pitched tents. She says some campers had medical training and quickly attended to the wounded. Police are appealing to the public for footage from dashcams and doorbell cameras that might show the blue Ford Fiesta or its occupants before the crash.

