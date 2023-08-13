Gunman opens fire at prominent Shiite shrine in southern Iran, wounding at least 4 people

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A gunman has opened fire at a prominent shrine in southern Iran, wounding at least four people. Information on the attack Sunday at Shah Cheragh remained unclear immediately after the shooting, with state media and semiofficial news agencies offering differing details. The state-run IRNA news agency said four had been wounded, including two workers at the shrine and two pilgrims. Shah Cheragh is one of Iran’s top five Shiite shrines. It draws pilgrims to Shiraz, which is some 675 kilometers (420 miles) south of Iran’s capital, Tehran.

