Maryland man leads Virginia police on wild chase in stolen truck and ambulance before DC arrest

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia pursued a stolen ambulance whose driver they say allegedly committed over a dozen hit-and-run crashes before he was apprehended in the District of Columbia. Virginia State Police said it all happened Saturday afternoon and involved accidents on portions of Interstate 66, I-395 and the George Washington Memorial Parkway. Police say it began with a stolen truck that crashed with another vehicle on I-66, but ultimately led the suspect to take an Arlington County ambulance from another crash scene. Virginia police said there were no reports of serious injuries and that a Maryland driver has been charged by federal and local law enforcement.

