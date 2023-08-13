New Zealand, whose pandemic response was closely watched, removes last of COVID-19 restrictions

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has removed the last of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions, marking the end of a government response to the pandemic that was watched closely around the world. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the requirement to wear masks in hospitals and other healthcare facilities would end at midnight, as would a requirement for people who caught the virus to isolate for seven days. New Zealand was initially praised internationally for eliminating the virus entirely after imposing nationwide lockdowns. But as the pandemic wore on and more infectious variants took hold, the nation’s zero-tolerance approach became untenable. It eventually abandoned its elimination strategy and its strict border controls.

