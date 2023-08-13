South Carolina state Sen. John Scott, longtime Democratic lawmaker, dies at 69

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State Sen. John Scott, a longtime South Carolina lawmaker who served in state government for more than three decades, has died after a stint in the hospital. In a statement released by Senate President Thomas Alexander, Scott’s family says he “passed away peaceably while surrounded by family and close friends.” He was 69. Scott had been at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston since Friday when he was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue, according to Senate officials. The Columbia Democrat operated a realty company and had been in the Legislature for more than 30 years. A special election will be held to fill his seat.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.