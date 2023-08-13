What to stream this week: ‘The Monkey King,’ Stand Up to Cancer, ‘No Hard Feelings,’ new Madden game

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Irish singer-songwriter Hozier and Idina Menzel, the animated “The Monkey King” from Stephen Chow and Jennifer Lawrence’s R-rated comedy “No Hard Feelings.” The star-studded TV fundraiser for cancer research co-founded by Katie Couric called “Stand Up to Cancer” returns with Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Danai Gurira and Justin Timberlake. Parents looking for fresh animated offerings should rejoice that Netflix has “The Monkey King” from Stephen Chow, and there’s a new Peanuts special on Apple TV+ that puts Marcie, the introverted, studious bestie of Peppermint Patty, in the spotlight with her first special.

