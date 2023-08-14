4 Australians and 2 Indonesians are rescued after being missing in waters off Aceh for 2 days

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Four Australian tourists and two Indonesians have been rescued after being missing for two days in the waters off Indonesia’s Aceh province. Peter Foote, the father of Elliot Foote, who had traveled to Indonesia to celebrate his 30th birthday with friends, said on Tuesday that he received a text message from his son saying he is okay. The wooden speedboat they had been traveling on ran into bad weather on Sunday. Peter Foote was told his son had paddled his surfboard to an island to raise the alarm, and that the other three Australians were found clinging to their boards at sea. It is not clear how the Indonesians survived. One Indonesian crew member from the boat is still missing.

By EDNA TARIGAN and ROD McGUIRK Associated Press

