5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes along border of northeast India and Bangladesh

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake has struck along the border of northeast India and Bangladesh, sending tremors through the region. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage in the region Monday night. The 5.5 magnitude quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and struck 18 kilometers (11 miles) northwest of Karimganj in northeastern Indian state of Assam and about 36 kilometers (22.3 miles) northeast of Sylhet in neighboring Bangladesh, according to the USGS. Tremors were felt in various parts of India’s northeast region, including in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya..

