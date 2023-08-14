5-year-old buried in Rio after being killed during protest against police violence

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A 5-year-old girl has been buried in Rio de Janeiro, two days after she was fatally shot as shantytown residents protested against alleged police violence. Eloáh Passos died when she was hit by a gunshot at her home in the Morro do Dende, one of Rio’s most violent areas. Passos’ neighbors allege the shot that killed her came from one of the policemen who tried to block a local protest against the death of a 17-year-old boy earlier in the day. Rio police said in a statement they would investigate the girl’s death. The child’s father carried her small casket to her grave as local residents applauded, cried for justice and released fireworks in respect to the girl’s death.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.