A fiery explosion in Dominican Republic kills 2 and injures dozens of others

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities say a powerful explosion has killed at least two people and injured more than two dozen others in a town near the capital of the Dominican Republic. The explosion occurred Monday at a bakery in the town of San Cristobal. Charred cars and debris from several collapsed buildings lined the streets as thick black smoke rose from the town’s center and prompted several businesses to evacuate while crowds gathered to film the incident. The country’s 911 system said at least two people died. Pura Casilla, the governor of San Cristobal province, told Noticias SIN that at least 28 others were injured.

