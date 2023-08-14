A woman says she fractured her ankle when she slipped on a piece of prosciutto; now she’s suing

BOSTON (AP) — A woman who fractured her left ankle during a trip with her husband to the Italian food emporium Eataly in Boston last year is blaming her injury on a piece of ham. Alice Cohen says in a lawsuit filed in Boston last week that she was heading to an area where food samples are distributed to customers on Oct. 7 when she slipped on a piece of prosciutto and fell. The lawsuit says her injuries have resulted in more than $7,500 in medical bills. The lawsuit claims Eataly was negligent because it had a duty to properly clean its floors. An email seeking comment was left with Eataly.

