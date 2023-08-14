An Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank kills 2 Palestinians, health officials say

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinians, including a 16-year-old, in a raid in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said troops came under fire during an operation Tuesday and shot back. Israel has been carrying out near-nightly raids in the West Bank since last year in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks, what has fueled tensions in the region and sent the death toll soaring. Israeli-Palestinian violence in the West Bank has surged to levels unseen in nearly two decades, with more than 170 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the start of 2023, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

