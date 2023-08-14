Chance the Rapper will discuss his career and the impact of hip-hop at an Apple store in Chicago
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chance the Rapper will take Apple store customers in Chicago on his hip-hop journey as part of an audio series celebrating the genre’s 50th anniversary. The technology company announced Monday that Chance the Rapper will discuss becoming a rap. He’ll make an appearance Wednesday at the Apple Michigan Avenue location in his hometown during an event hosted by Today at Apple, which offers free in-store educational sessions for devices. The Grammy winner expects to discuss the impact hip-hop had on his life, including his venture as an independent artist and the 10th anniversary of his critically-acclaimed “Acid Rap” mixtape.