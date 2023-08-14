Coast Guard and Navy rescue 4 divers off coast of Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — The Coast Guard and Navy have rescued four divers who were reported missing off the Carolinas. The U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic announced the rescue on social media Monday morning. It said the divers were rescued southeast of North Carolina’s Cape Fear River. The four men were reported missing after they did not resurface on Sunday. They dove from a pleasure craft named Big Bill’s. The many shipwrecks off the Carolinas are a popular draw for divers. The area is known as the “Graveyard of the Atlantic.”

