Federal judges review Alabama’s new congressional map, lack of 2nd majority-Black district

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A panel of federal judges on Monday began a review Alabama’s redrawn congressional map which opponents argue blatantly defies the court’s mandate to create a second district where Black voters have an opportunity to influence the outcome of an election. The three-judge panel, which blocked the use of the state’s old map last year, will decide whether to let Alabama’s new districts go forward or step in and draw new congressional districts for the state. Lawyers for Black voters in the case argued that the new plan, which maintains one majority-Black district, still discriminates against Black citizens.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.