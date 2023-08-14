Federal officials plan to announce 2024 cuts along the Colorado River. Here’s what to expect

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials this week are expected to ease water cuts for Western states reliant on the Colorado River next year. Much less water flows through the river today than in decades past thanks to overuse and drought worsened by climate change. The river provides water for seven U.S. states, 29 Native American tribes and two states in Mexico. The federal government has been imposing cuts since 2021. The cuts expected this year will be slightly less than last year after a wet winter eased some stress on key reservoirs.

