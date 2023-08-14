Greece closes popular mountain gorge in Crete after an earthquake triggers a dangerous rockslide

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities on the Greek island of Crete have ordered the temporary closure of mountain gorges popular with hikers after an earthquake triggered a rockslide caused the serious injury of a Spanish tourist. The closure of the Samaria gorge in southwest Crete along with several others in the White Mountain range was ordered Monday, a day after the region was rattled by a magnitude 4.9 quake. It triggered the evacuation of more than 600 people Sunday along the 16-kilometer (10-mile) Samaria hiking trail. A 45-year-old Spanish hiker remains in critical condition after part of his right leg was amputated, doctors said.

