Hawaii mourns the dead in ferocious wildfires while officials warn the full toll is not yet known

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — As Hawaii residents mourned those killed in ferocious wildfires, officials warned that the full human and environmental toll was not yet known and the recovery only just beginning from the destruction wrought by flames that galloped a mile every minute. Twenty dogs and dozens of people will make their way through neighborhoods reduced to ash, searching burnt out cars and homes for the dead. With the toll at 96, it is already the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Maui County said late Sunday that two fires have not yet been completely contained, including the one that demolished the historic town of Lahaina. Even where the fire has retreated, authorities have warned that toxic byproducts may remain, including in drinking water, after the flames spewed poisonous fumes.

By CLAIRE RUSH, AUDREY MCAVOY and CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press

