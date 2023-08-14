Skip to Content
How the Georgia indictment against Donald Trump may be the biggest yet and other case takeaways

Published 10:17 PM

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and MEG KINNARD
Associated Press

The fourth indictment of former President Donald Trump may be the most sweeping yet. The 98-page document approved by a Fulton County Grand Jury on Monday charges Trump and 18 other defendants with taking part in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election. That makes it even wider-ranging than the federal indictment for similar activities earlier this month. Like that federal indictment, this one is likely to be challenged by Trump’s legal team as a violation of his First Amendment rights. Procedural problems on Monday gave Trump an opening to challenge the indictment as politically-motivated. But his legal bills are mounting.

