Iran arrests 9 members of Baha’i faith on charges of smuggling medicine and financial wrongdoing

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s intelligence ministry has arrested nine members of the Baha’i faith on charges of smuggling medicine and financial wrongdoing. A state newspaper said Monday the arrested people, mostly members of one family, had roles in smuggling medicine though a network of pharmacies. It said they bribed medics to send clients to the pharmacies and were involved in money laundering and tax evasion. Iran bans the Baha’i religion, which was founded in the 1860s by a Persian nobleman considered a prophet by his followers, and from time to time has arrested and prosecuted members of the faith on spying and security charges.

