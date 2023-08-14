Kimberly Palmer: How to ace late summer and fall sales

Retailers and brands offer big discounts at the end of the summer, but the best deals are on the items you won’t need again until next year. To maximize savings, you can plan ahead and purchase summer items now or shop for back-to-school supplies to use immediately. It’s worth waiting to buy clothing and holiday gifts until October, when we expect to see the first round of big sales in the lead up to December. Price-tracking and watching for price drops even after your purchase can help you save. Spreading out your purchases can also make them easier for your budget to absorb.

