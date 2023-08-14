Libya asks Lebanon to release Gadhafi’s detained son due to deteriorating health, officials say

BEIRUT (AP) — Libya’s judicial authorities have formally asked Lebanon’s prosecutor general to release one of Moammar Gadhafi’s sons, held without charges in Lebanon since 2015 because of his deteriorating health. The health of Hannibal Gadhafi has been deteriorating since he went on hunger strike on June 3, to protest his detention without trial. Lebanese judicial officials said on Monday that Libya’s prosecutor general sent a request earlier this month to his Lebanese counterpart regarding Hannibal Gadhafi. The officials say the note said Lebanon’s cooperation in this matter could help reveal the truth regarding the fate of a prominent Lebanese Shiite cleric, Moussa al-Sadr, who went missing in Libya in 1978.

