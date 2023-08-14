Louisville students to return to school on Friday, more than a week after bus schedule meltdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Students in Louisville’s public school district will return to class as part of a staggered reopening. The return on Friday comes as administrators reboot a new busing system that melted down on the first day of school. The superintendent says Monday that schools will reopen Friday for elementary and middle school students. He says high school students will return next Monday. That means students in Jefferson County Public Schools will miss more than a week of school since the disastrous opening day last Wednesday, when some students didn’t get picked up in the morning or came home hours late — with some arriving after dark.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and ADRIAN SAINZ Associated Press

