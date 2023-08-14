Neymar set for Saudi move after Al Hilal agree near-$100M transfer fee with PSG

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Neymar is set to complete a move to the Saudi Pro League. Riyadh club Al Hilal has agreed a reported $98 million transfer fee with Paris Saint-Germain for the 31-year-old Brazil star. The fee would be a record for the league in its spending spree on high-end soccer talent. Al Hilal could finally seal a statement signing to match its city rival Al Nassr, which lured Cristiano Ronaldo in January. Al Hilal failed with recent offers to Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé who were teammates of Neymar last season at French champion PSG.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.