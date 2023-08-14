Peyton Manning adds a new title – professor at his alma mater, Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Peyton Manning, the five-time NFL MVP and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has a new title. Just call him Professor Manning. The University of Tennessee announced Monday that Manning has been appointed a professor of practice at the College of Communication and Information starting this fall. Manning graduated from Tennessee in 1997 with a degree in speech communication. He said in a statement his time as a student there was a foundation for teaching him critical skills and techniques he still uses almost daily. Manning also owns Omaha Productions and will be a featured speaker at classes this academic year.

