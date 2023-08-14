Poland arrests 2 Russians on allegations of spreading propaganda for the Wagner group

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s security agency says it has arrested two Russian citizens suspected of having been spreading propaganda for Russia’s Wagner mercenary group. The Internal Security Agency said Monday the men were acting on behalf of Russia’s secret services and were distributing leaflets in Warsaw and Krakow advocating joining the mercenaries and spreading their propaganda. The men, identified only as Alexei T. and Andrei G., were to receive the equivalent of some $5,000 for their work. They were arrested on allegations of working for foreign intelligence and participation in an organized group having terrorist goals. If convicted, they could face up to 10 years in prison.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.