Police report ’emergency incident’ after airliner returns to Sydney Airport

SYDNEY (AP) — Officials and media say a commercial airline flight from Australia to Malaysia has returned to Sydney after an emergency incident. Nine News reported that Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 left Sydney Airport on Monday for an eight-hour flight to Kuala Lumpur and landed back on the runway around two hous later. It said a passenger holding a backpack had threatened to “blow the plane up” but crew had checked the bag and found no explosives. The plane was parked on the end of a runway hours later with emergency vehicles nearby. Australian Federal Police said in a statement they were responding to an “emergency incident” at the airport, but provided no other details.

