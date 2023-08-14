Russia targets western Ukraine with missiles overnight and hits civilian infrastructure

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile attack overnight has damaged multiple civilian buildings in Ukraine’s western region of Lviv and injured local residents. Lviv, on the border with Poland, is hundreds of miles away from the frontline, but is regularly a target of Russian attacks as Moscow tries to disrupt supply routes for Western weapons and as its war in Ukraine nears the 18-month mark. Lviv officials said Tuesday that multiple buildings in the region and its namesake capital were damaged in the attack, including a kindergarten. In the neighboring region of Volyn, three civilians were killed by a Russian missile strike and others were injured.

