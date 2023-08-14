Sudan’s top army general accuses paramilitary of war crimes in televised speech

CAIRO (AP) — The head of Sudan’s military has accused the rival paramilitary force of committing war crimes as all-out civil war threatens to engulf the northeast African country. The head of the military accused the paramilitary of committing violations under the falsehood of promising to restore democracy. Open conflict between the two forces broke out in April. The rights organization Amnesty International has accused both warring parties of committing extensive war crimes. A Sudanese legal group said violence flared up in South Darfur province last week, killing dozens. Last month, a prosecutor from the International Criminal Court said he would be investigating alleged new war crimes in Darfur. The region was the scene of genocidal war in the early 2000s.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.