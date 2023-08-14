Sweden calls for vigilance abroad after Quran desecrations and protests

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A senior Swedish official says Swedes abroad and businesses linked to Sweden “should observe increased vigilance and caution,” following recent Quran burnings in the country and protests in the Muslim world. Sweden’s National Security Adviser said Monday that the security situation has worsened and Sweden has gone from being a ‘legitimate’ target to a ‘priority’ target.” A recent string of public Quran desecrations by a handful of anti-Islam activists in Sweden has sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries. Sweden does not have a law specifically prohibiting the burning or desecration of the Quran or other religious texts. The right to hold public demonstrations is protected by the Swedish Constitution.

