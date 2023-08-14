Wendy McMahon and Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews take lead news executive roles at CBS

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS has appointed Wendy McMahon to a new top role supervising CBS News, its local stations and syndicated programming. For the past two years, McMahon has served as co-head of CBS News and Stations with Neeraj Khemlani. Khemlani announced on Sunday that he was taking a production deal with the network. One of McMahon’s first steps on Monday was to appoint 30-year CBS News veteran Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews to lead the storied network news division. That appointment means that women are in the top executive role at television’s big news divisions — CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox News and MSNBC. CNN is searching for a new leader.

