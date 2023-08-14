While a criminal case against a Tesla driver ends, legal and ethical questions on Autopilot endure

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A criminal prosecution against a Tesla driver will conclude this week after a restitution hearing. The 2019 crash prompted what is believed to be the first time in the U.S. prosecutors brought felony charges against a motorist who was using a partially automated driving system. Two people were killed in a crash in a Los Angeles suburb where one driver was relying on Tesla’s Autopilot. Nearly four years later, one of the victim’s spouses and three children are still struggling to comprehend his loss. The prosecution and ongoing civil lawsuits have raised legal and ethical questions about automated vehicle technology like Autopilot.

By STEFANIE DAZIO and TOM KRISHER Associated Press

