Wildfires in Maui are among the deadliest in US history. These are the other fires atop the list

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui have killed at least 96 people, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Emergency management officials say the death toll is expected to rise as search crews continue making their way through the historical town of Lahaina, which was almost completely destroyed by flames. According to the National Fire Protection Association, the current death toll makes this the fifth-deadliest U.S. wildfire on record and the deadliest in more than 100 years. The deadliest wildfire in U.S. history, the Peshtigo Fire, took place in northern Wisconsin in 1871 and killed more than 1,000 people.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

