3 Bulgarian nationals arrested in espionage investigation face charges in U.K.

LONDON (AP) — Police in London say three Bulgarian citizens living in England who were arrested in February on suspicion of espionage offenses have been charged with possessing false identity documents. The Metropolitan Police said Tuesday that Orlin Roussev, 45, Bizer Dzhambazov, 42, and Katrin Ivanova, 32, were held in custody after appearing in the Central Criminal Court in London last month. The BBC and other British media say the trio was suspected of working for Russian security services. The charges allege the three had false documents among 34 pieces of identification in their possession.

