DeSantis’ appointees ask judge to rule against Disney without need for trial

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees to a board that oversees Walt Disney World say a Florida judge should rule without trial against Disney as the company fights Gov. Ron DeSantis’ takeover of the governing district. Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District on Tuesday asked the judge for a summary judgment that would rule in their favor. The case is one of two lawsuits stemming from the takeover, which was retaliation for Disney’s public opposition to the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation championed by DeSantis. In the other lawsuit, Disney says DeSantis violated the company’s free speech rights.

