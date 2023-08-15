Man sent to prison for 10 years for setting a fire at an Illinois Planned Parenthood clinic

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A man who set a fire at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Illinois has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. A judge went slightly above the sentencing guidelines but below the possible maximum prison term of 20 years. Tyler Massengill admits using a homemade explosive to set a fire at the Peoria clinic in January. No one was inside the clinic at the time. It happened a few days after Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law with additional legal protections for abortion procedures. Massengill’s attorney asked for a five-year sentence, noting Massengill’s history of mental illness and alcohol abuse.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.