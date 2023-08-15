Museum to honor Navajo Code Talkers is about $40 million shy of reality

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A museum in New Mexico to honor the Navajo Code Talkers is about $40 million shy of becoming a reality. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Tuesday that museum organizers face a significant financial climb before doors can open. That’s even though the state put over $6 million in capital outlay funds toward the project this year. The unbreakable code was developed by a group of Navajo Marines in 1942. They used it in combat communications in Pacific campaigns during World War II and helped American forces gain ground and victories.

