Oprah, Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan to be honored at Academy Museum Gala

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will pay tribute to Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Coppola in its annual fundraising gala next month. The Academy Museum Gala has become a key fundraising event for the movie museum since its opening in 2021 in Los Angeles. The Oct. 14 event, the third such gala, received a greenlight from the striking actors and writers guilds. SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild have limited what promotion activities their members can do during the ongoing work stoppages. Streep, Winfrey, Jordan and Coppola will each be given awards celebrating their careers.

