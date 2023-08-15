Trial to begin for 2 white Mississippi men charged with shooting at Black FedEx driver

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A trial is set to begin for two white men in Mississippi who are accused of chasing and shooting at a Black FedEx driver who had dropped off a package at a home. Jury selection begins Tuesday in Brookhaven. Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Charles Case, were indicted in November on charges of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into the vehicle of 24-year-old D’Monterrio Gibson in January 2022. Gibson was not injured. But the chase and gunfire led to complaints on social media of racism in Brookhaven. The community is about 55 miles south of Jackson.

