West Virginia Public Broadcasting chief steps down in latest shakeup at news outlet

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The executive director of West Virginia Public Broadcasting has stepped down after one year. Butch Antolini’s departure is the latest sign of upheaval at the news outlet, which was recently shaken by a reporter’s allegation that she was fired for writing an unfavorable story about a division of the state health department. Antolini didn’t give a reason for his resignation in a brief letter submitted to the board chairman of the West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority on Friday. The authority accepted the resignation at a meeting on Monday.

