Bacteria found in raw shellfish linked to two Connecticut deaths also blamed for New York death

NEW YORK (AP) — The death of a Long Island resident has been linked to a bacteria found in raw shellfish or seawater that has also been blamed for two deaths in Connecticut. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria was identified in a Suffolk County resident who died recently. Precautions for avoiding the potentially deadly bacteria include protecting open wounds from seawater and, for those with compromised immune systems, forgoing raw or undercooked shellfish. The two people who died in Connecticut were among three in the state known to have been infected with the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria this year.

