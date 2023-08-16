Biden is set to mark the anniversary of his signing of a major climate, health and tax law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is ramping up its efforts to illustrate the real-world impact of President Joe Biden’s signature climate, health care and tax law. They’re showing how various Americans say they’ve benefited from his economic policies on the anniversary of the so-called Inflation Reduction Act. Wednesday marks one years since Biden signed the law, which — along with a bipartisan infrastructure law and a massive bill that bolsters production of semiconductor chips — make up the core of what the White House has branded “Bidenomics.” Biden will host a celebration at the White House later Wednesday.

