Inmates at California women’s prison sue federal government over sexual abuse

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Eight inmates of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison have filed a lawsuit against the federal Bureau of Prisons. The inmates say sexual abuse and exploitation has not stopped at the San Francisco Bay Area lockup despite the prosecution of the former warden and several former prison officers. The lawsuit filed in Oakland on Wednesday by attorneys representing the inmates and the advocacy group California Coalition for Women Prisoners also names the current warden and 12 former and current prison guards at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California. It alleges the Bureau of Prisons and prison staff didn’t do enough to prevent sexual abuse going back to the 1990s.

