Brazilian hacker claims Bolsonaro asked him to hack into the voting system ahead of 2022 vote

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian hacker claims then-President Jair Bolsonaro asked him to hack the country’s electronic voting system to expose its alleged weaknesses ahead of the 2022 presidential election. Walter Delgatti Neto did not provide any evidence for his claim to the parliamentary commission of inquiry Thursday. But his testimony adds further pressure on the former far-right leader. Bolsonaro is being investigated for his role in the January riots in the capital city of Brasilia and has been barred from running for office until 2030. Police also alleged earlier this month that Bolsonaro received cash from the sale of two luxury watches he received as gifts from Saudi Arabia while in office.

