Authorities charge 10 current and former California police officers in corruption case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal authorities have charged 10 current and former California police officers in a corruption investigation. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Ismail J. Ramsey announced the charges Thursday. The FBI says arrest warrants were served Thursday in California, Texas and Hawaii. Tripp said the arrests were the result of a two-year investigation. Authorities say three Antioch police officers conspired between February 2019 and March 2022 to oppress residents. Multiple officers from both departments were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud related to college courses that could help boost their pay. Two Antioch officers face charges related to distributing anabolic steroids. Another Antioch officer faces obstruction charges.

